Albion sugar workers protest over reduction of tillage pay

The workers attached to the mechanical tillage gang at the Albion Estate, in Berbice, went on strike on Monday and Tuesday after management reduced their payments, which they say is not enough to maintain them.

The strike began on Monday and a picketing exercise was held outside of the estate on Tuesday. Another picketing exercise was held yesterday.

Stabroek News was told that in an effort to cut costs, management reduced the rates of pay for filling of a four-foot drain from $225 a rod to $56 per rod during the first crop.

According to Harvey Tombran, Regional Representative for the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), the company was engaged on the reduction but seemed to have been dragging its feet on the matter…..