Guyana News

Albion sugar workers protest over reduction of tillage pay

By Staff Writer
The workers during their protest outside of the estate compound yesterday

The workers attached to the mechanical tillage gang at the Albion Estate, in Berbice, went on strike on Monday and Tuesday after management reduced their payments, which they say is not enough to maintain them.

The strike began on Monday and a picketing exercise was held outside of the estate on Tuesday. Another picketing exercise was held yesterday.

Stabroek News was told that in an effort to cut costs, management reduced the rates of pay for filling of a four-foot drain from $225 a rod to $56 per rod during the first crop.

According to Harvey Tombran, Regional Representative for the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), the company was engaged on the reduction but seemed to have been dragging its feet on the matter…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New teachers’ strike looms with backing of united unions

By
PPP LGE candidate asks court to remove names from AFC backers’ lists

PPP LGE candidate asks court to remove names from AFC backers’ lists

By

Autopsy points to murder after Grove carpenter found dead in drain

Comments

Trending