Autopsy points to murder after Grove carpenter found dead in drain

By Staff Writer
Shafiyq Forrester

A Grove Squatting Area carpenter was discovered dead in a drain outside the compound of the city magistrates’ courts on Avenue of the Republic, on Sunday morning, and an autopsy yesterday confirmed that he was murdered.

Dead is Shafiyq Forrester, 28, of Lot 197 Sarran Street, Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

Forrester’s lifeless body was discovered around 7 am on Sunday.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed that the investigation took a twist after an autopsy revealed that Forrester died as a result of asphyxiation due to drowning, compounded by compression injuries to the neck and blunt trauma to the head. A person of interest is currently being sought, he said…..

