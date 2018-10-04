Damaged hardware responsible for city power outages – GPL

The long blackout experienced by Georgetown customers on Tuesday was caused by damaged line hardware on the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc network, the company said yesterday.

The power company yesterday explained that around 9.24 am, damaged line hardware on the GPL network at the junctions of Water and Cowan streets and Parade and Cowan streets resulted in a circuit trip that led to electrical interruptions for their Georgetown customers.

In a statement, the company said that while some customers were repowered within 20 minutes of the outage, those in sections of Kingston, Cummingsburg, Lacytown and Robbstown remained without electricity while restorative work was executed until about 3.46 pm…..