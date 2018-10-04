Drought relief, knowledge transfer expected from drilling of new South Rupununi wells

The drilling of eight wells in eight villages in the South Rupununi, in Region Nine, by the Brazilian Army under its 6th Battalion Engineering Corps is expected to begin today and authorities say it has both the potential to offer unprecedented relief to the residents and the transfer of knowledge in the techniques that will be used.

State Minister Joseph Harmon was among those who spoke of the potential benefits of the operation when he addressed a welcoming ceremony that was held at the Lethem Amerindian Hostel for the Brazilian team on Monday.

Harmon, according to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, noted the importance of knowledge transfer and capacity building of Guyanese in the area of well drilling techniques. He said soon Guyana will be in a better position to drill its own wells, not only at the technical level but more importantly, at the community level. “This is significant because our community members are the first responders and this project is an excellent model of inter-agency collaboration which is a demonstration of an efficient Government,” the minister expressed…..