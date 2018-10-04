Emergency repairs on Den Heuvel bridge begin

Emergency works on a sinkhole along a bridge at Den Heuvel, East Bank Demerara, have started and residents and drivers say they applaud the timely intervention.

A small sinkhole had developed on the western side of the bridge on the Den Heuvel Public Road months ago and had significantly increased in size, posing a hazard for drivers travelling north and south along the main road.

When Stabroek News visited the site yesterday, a section of the western side of the road was closed off as heavy machinery operated. Two flagmen were at opposite ends of the construction area and were monitoring and directing the flow of traffic…..