Forgery accused pork-knocker gets bail

A pork-knocker, who police say presented forged documents at the Central Immigration and Passport Office, was yesterday placed on $25,000 bail after he denied the charge.

Cliff Jacobs, 27, of Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown, where he faced the charge of forgery. The charge stated that on September 17th, 2018, at the Central Immigration and Passport Office, Jacobs made a false statement and signed, claiming that he was Joseph Troy Gomes.

According to the prosecutor’s case, Jacobs was arrested and charged after he went to the passport office with a completed passport form and a birth certificate, which were flagged by an immigration officer.

The father of one, who was represented by attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat, was placed on $25,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until October 27th.