Guyana News

GRA busts modified fishing boat with 80,000 ltrs of smuggled diesel

-captain, crew to face charges

By Staff Writer

A boat captain and his crew are expected to face smuggling charges soon, following the discovery of more than 80,000 litres of diesel aboard their fishing vessel, which was converted to transport fuel, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced yesterday.

In a media release, the agency said that the seizure of the fuel, by officers of its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID), occurred on September 22nd.

According to the release, the LEID officers intercepted the motor vessel “Plumrose” with a quantity of liquid in excess of 80,000 litres, which was later tested and confirmed to be Hydrocarbons in the form of Diesel fuel. “The officers conducted a rummage of the vessel and it was discovered that even though the intended use of the vessel was listed as “fishing purposes,” the “Plumrose” was converted for fuel transport,” it added…..

