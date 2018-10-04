Granger makes pitch for APNU-led Corriverton township

Saying that Corriverton has the potential to become a “commercial powerhouse,” President David Granger yesterday told residents that if they give A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) a chance to lead the municipality, it could be further developed.

President Granger was speaking at the time at a community meeting held at the Corriverton Primary School.

“Corriverton is the commercial capital where trading, not to mention backtracking… takes place,” he said. He noted, too, that Corriverton is the face of Guyana to Suriname and it shows the power and potential of the region. “It is a powerful opportunity you have to make this town a powerhouse, a commercial powerhouse,” he added…..