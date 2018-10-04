Guyana News

Granger makes pitch for APNU-led Corriverton township

-says vision needed for development

By
Part of the audience at the meeting

Saying that Corriverton has the potential to become a “commercial powerhouse,” President David Granger yesterday told residents that if they give A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) a chance to lead the municipality, it could be further developed.

President Granger was speaking at the time at a community meeting held at the Corriverton Primary School.

“Corriverton is the commercial capital where trading, not to mention backtracking… takes place,” he said. He noted, too, that Corriverton is the face of Guyana to Suriname and it shows the power and potential of the region. “It is a powerful opportunity you have to make this town a powerhouse, a commercial powerhouse,” he added…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New teachers’ strike looms with backing of united unions

By
PPP LGE candidate asks court to remove names from AFC backers’ lists

PPP LGE candidate asks court to remove names from AFC backers’ lists

By

Autopsy points to murder after Grove carpenter found dead in drain

Comments

Trending