Ministry condemns social media campaign to besmirch president

The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned the recent publication of false articles on social media, which it said appeared to be part of a campaign aimed at tarnishing the reputation of President David Granger as well as that of the government and its representatives.

In a statement, the ministry noted that a Facebook Page has been established under the name “Brigadier David Granger,” which reported that the president has intervened in a recent matter involving the Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall and a young woman of the same community. The site also purports to quote the president from a recent interview that was conducted. “The Ministry of the Presidency would like to categorically state that no such interview was conducted with or any such remarks made by the President. The Ministry, in the strongest possible terms, therefore, condemns and rejects these articles as a wicked falsification,” the statement said…..