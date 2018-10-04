PPP LGE candidate asks court to remove names from AFC backers’ lists

Arguing that the integrity of the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) in the Whim/Bloomfield Local Authority Area is under threat, a candidate for the PPP yesterday filed a court action to void the listing of 50 names, including his, as official nominators of rival AFC candidates.

In a fixed date application, Shafraz Beekham, of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, says he and 49 others were “misled/deceived” by an AFC representative into signing as a “nominator/supporter” of candidate Orlando Christopher Persaud, who is first named respondent in the suit. Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield is the second named respondent.

Beekham has asked the High Court for writs directed to Persaud to quash his decision to refuse to withdraw/remove/delete his name and the names of 49 others from the lists of backers of AFC Constituency Candidates in the Whim/Bloomfield area for the LGE, and to compel him to so do…..