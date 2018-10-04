Rice farmers urged to get paddy off the roads

The Prime Minister’s representative in Region Six, Gobin Harbhajan, is encouraging rice farmers throughout the region to begin using paddy drying facilities instead of drying their paddy along the roadways.

Placing paddy along roadways not only obstructs traffic but endangers road users.

Harbhajan told Stabroek News that there is a major seed paddy facility, located at Number 56 Village, Corentyne, which is not being used to its potential because farmers are accustomed to drying their paddy along the roadways without objection.

However, Harbhajan stressed that it is time for farmers to be responsible and considerate. He explained that only around 21 farmers, hailing from the Upper Corentyne to Whim, Corentyne, are presently making use of the facility to dry and clean their paddy…..