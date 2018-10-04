Guyana News

Special prosecutor appointed for preliminary trial of murder-accused Subryanville hotelier

By Staff Writer
Erwin Bacchus

A special prosecutor has been appointed to lead the state’s case in the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder charge against Subryanville hotelier Erwin Bacchus, following complaints against the police by the family of the deceased, Jason De Florimonte.

Attorney Dexter Todd was appointed as the special prosecutor by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The inquiry was slated to begin yesterday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

However, at the hearing, the court was informed of Todd’s appointment as a special prosecutor for the case…..

