Arrest warrant issued for cop ‘too busy’ for court

An arrest warrant was yesterday issued for a police constable, who was too busy to be cross-examined when the preliminary trial of former police officers Derwin Eastman and Jamenson Williams, who are charged with murder, continued.

Both Eastman and Jamenson are presently before Senior Mag-istrate Fabayo Azore on a charge which alleges that on October 12th, 2017, at Stanley Place and David Street, Kitty, they murdered businessman Godfrey Scipio, called ‘Sagga,’ in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

When the Prelimi-nary Inquiry (PI) into the charge resumed yesterday, Woman Constable Petrina Thom was absent. Police Prosecutor Dominic Bess told the court that Thom, who had been present at court earlier, told him, “I have things to do,” and then left.

Thom was to be cross-examined by defence attorneys Jed Vasconcellos and Dexter Todd.

The prosecutor then requested an arrest warrant for Thom. This request was later granted by the magistrate.

The court then heard from the prosecutor’s main witness, Aubrey Bobb, who was also charged with the crime and is presently before Magistrate Leron Daly, where his PI is ongoing.

Bobb is expected to return to court on October 18th to be cross-examined.

Scipio, of Lot ‘ZZ’ 22 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was shot once in his abdomen during the fatal attack at Stanley Place, Kitty.