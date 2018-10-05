CANU lead on “cocaine-in-lumber” case denies offering plea deal to key witness

A Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officer on Tuesday denied offering a plea deal to a key witness in the case against accused cocaine traffickers Stephen Vieira, Tazim Gafoor, Nazim Gafoor and Sherwayne De Abreu continued.

The five men were charged after CANU conducted a raid and found the drugs concealed in dressed lumber on May 12th, 2017. The cocaine was reportedly stashed in lumber at a sawmill at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo, which belonged to Narine Lall, for whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

Tuesday’s hearing saw attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who represents Vieira, questioning two officers, one of whom had been the lead investigator on the case, about whether a plea bargain was given to the prosecutor’s key witness, Hakeem Mohamed, by CANU. (The ranks are not being named for security reasons.)….