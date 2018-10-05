City blackout woes continue

Sections of Georgetown were once again without power for several hours yesterday and the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) says it was caused by damaged line hardware on their network on Water Street.

According to a GPL media release, at 8.30 am yesterday, some customers within Kingston, Queenstown, North and South Cummingsburg, Prashad Nagar, Bel Air Park, Kitty and Alberttown experienced an interruption in the supply of electricity as a result of burnt switches on the network within the vicinity of Water Street.

The release also noted that in an effort to effect comprehensive restorative work, additional circuits were de-energised at 1.38 pm,….