Cops reintroduce traffic education unit

Amid the continuing carnage on the roads, the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department has reintroduced its traffic education unit with the aim of “restoring safer and better road practices”.

The Guyana Police Force in a release today said that the initiative was restored on the 13th September, 2018 and is being spearheaded by the Traffic Chief, Superintendent Linden Isles along with Deputy Superintendent Dennis Stephen, Inspector Raun Clarke, Corporal Kenny Bishop and several ranks of the department.

The restart of the programme is intended to target all road users. As a result, visits were made to several schools where students were informed of safety practices that should be adhered to when using the road.

The release said that the Traffic Education Unit intends to have ranks conduct “on air” radio programmes on NCN Radio 560 am from Monday – Saturday at 6.30am, where the public would be allowed to share their views and become more aware of road safety.