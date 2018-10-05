Criticisms intended to hold president accountable

Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday defended his criticisms of President David Granger’s governance, saying they were meant to hold him accountable.

“President Granger enjoys my respect as a Guyanese as would every other Guyanese,” Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday, while adding that all must respect Granger as the country’s president.

However, Jagdeo said Granger is an executive president, who chairs the Cabinet and is responsible for government’s policies, as opposed to a ceremonial president who does not have to account to the electorate for policies and is shielded from criticisms.

“I would be abdicating my responsibility as Leader of the Opposition if I did not raise these issues,” he added…..