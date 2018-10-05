World Teachers’ Day: Educators urged to ‘hold the line’ for better benefits

World Teachers’ Day finds Guyana’s teachers between a rock and a hard place as they are being called upon to engage in industrial action by their union, while also being threatened with grave consequences by their employer, the Ministry of Education, should they do so.

Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) President Mark Lyte is, however, encouraging them to “hold the line.”

He told Stabroek News that the day, being celebrated under the theme “The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher,” finds educators in Guyana in a struggle with their employer to receive appropriate salary and non-salary benefits for their qualifications.

“Teachers can attest to the challenges faced daily in trying to make ends meet on the salary paid for a Teachers’ Certificate,” he said, while adding that despite a gross salary of $108,000 for a trained teacher, they are committed to moulding the nation’s children so that the next generation can contribute to Guyana’s development.

“The importance and value of a teacher is often underestimated. Little attention is given to the true worth of the teacher’s contribution simply because the work is seen as little or insignificant by the ordinary man. The teacher is a counsellor, caregiver, mathematician, psychologist, doctor, nurse, lawyer and the list goes on. The relationship established between the teacher and his/her student is second to none. Many students enjoy a better relationship with the teacher than their parent,” he said.

As they celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2018, citizens should remember to show respect to teachers, honour teachers and show appreciation for the work they do, Lyte added.

Despite the union’s protest and threat of strike action, Minister with responsibility for Labour Keith Scott has proceeded with the appointment of Dr Leyland Lucas to chair the arbitration panel to rule on salary and non-salary benefits for teachers. The GTU’s membership has expressed support for another round of industrial action over the unilateral appointment.

Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle is out of the country and his deputy was unavailable when Stabroek News visited their Brickdam office yesterday. A secretary indicated that the statements made by the Ministry’s Secretariat stands.

Stabroek News has previously reported a spokesperson from the Ministry as having indicated that the matter is now in the hands of the arbitration tribunal. The Ministry of Education had reiterated that there would be consequences should the teachers resume industrial action.