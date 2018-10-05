Man stole $1.4M in jewellery in stick-up

A Grove man is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with robbing another man of over $1.4 million in jewellery in an attack with a knife.

Leonard Farley, 31, of Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, faced the charge of armed robbery when he appeared yesterday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

It is alleged that on September 29th, Farley, being armed with a knife, robbed Dwayne Briggs of four gold chains, valued $664,000, eight gold rings, valued $600,000 and a gold band, valued $205,000. The stolen jewellery was valued at a total of $1,469,000.

Farley pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Although the prosecutor suggested that Farley should be placed on substantial bail based on the seriousness of the matter, the magistrate opted to remand him to prison and she adjourned the proceedings until October 10th, 2018.