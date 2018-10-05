PPP/C withdraws Wakenaam candidates over ‘dead,’ ‘migrant’ nominators

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) will not contest the seats in the Wakenaan Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) at the November 12th Local Government Elections, having withdrawn its list of candidates because a number of the names of nominators were either dead or they no longer live in the area.

Asked about the allegations that the PPP/C list was flawed because the backers of the list were either dead or not in the area, Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo told the media yesterday at his weekly press conference in Queenstown, Georgetown, even before the question was completed, “Withdrew, withdrew.”

He added, “We didn’t even go through. I saw it and believed that something went wrong there and we withdrew as I promised…..