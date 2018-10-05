Wakenaam gets street lights

The expected installation of street lighting has started on Wakenaam Island.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, Maria Johanna, Noitgedacht, Domburg, Fredericksburg, Sans Souci, Belle Plaine and Sarah are the villages that are currently benefitting from new LED street lights.

Community Development Officer Perry Birbal explained that the first shipment of lights is not enough to cover the entire island. “…We don’t have for all the posts around the island but I am guided that this is just the first shipment. We are to expect more light in the second shipment and in due time the entire island will enjoy street lights. So,….