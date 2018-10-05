Welder charged with attempted murder of dog food vendor

A welder was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with attempting to murder dog food vendor Shane Cooper, who was shot twice in an attack last week.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman read the charge to Naresh Samaroo, 21, of 97 James Street, Albouystown, who appeared before her in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on September 24th, 2015, at Stevedore Street, North Ruimveldt, Samaroo caused grievous bodily harm to Cooper, with intent to murder him.

He was not required to offer a plea to the indictable charge…..