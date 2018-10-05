Women accused of attempting to bribe cop

Three women were yesterday charged with attempting to bribe a police sergeant to release three men held for unlawful possession of a gun.

Lanise Maddison, 36, Pamela Gobin, 39, and Latoya Tappin, 27, each faced a separate charge of attempting to obstruct or prevent the course of justice.

It is alleged that they each offered a Police Sergeant at the Brickdam Police Station a bribe to prevent the institution of a charge against three men for possession of an unlicensed gun.

According to the police, Maddison approached the Sergeant and offered to pay him $200,000 in cash to release Kirk Maddison; Gobin, on the same date, also offered to pay him $200,000 to release her son, Mario Persaud; and Tappin offered him $120,000 to release her partner, Kevin Dickie.

The three women were told of the offence and were then arrested.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and each was granted $200,000 bail. Their next hearing is slated for October 10th, 2018.