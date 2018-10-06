Appeal Court to rule next week on challenge to GECOM Chairman

The Guyana Court of Appeal has announced that it will rule sometime next week on the appeal brought by PPP executive Zulfikar Mustapha challenging the Chief Justice’s ruling upholding President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The announcement was made yesterday morning by acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, following the conclusion of arguments from the state, against which the action was brought, and counsel for the appellant.

Justice Cummings-Edwards said that notices will be sent out informing both sides of the exact date the court’s ruling will be delivered, but assured that it will be in the new week…..