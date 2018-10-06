Cash jet pilot found guilty of cocaine trafficking, money laundering

After using his private jet to transport cocaine from Guyana to the United States, Guyanese pilot Khamraj Lall now faces a long jail term following a unanimous jury conviction on Thursday for eight counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and money laundering.

Lall, who hobnobbed with politicians from the former administration and had even transported then President Donald Ramotar, is to be sentenced on January 8th, 2019 in the courtroom of Judge Anne E. Thompson. His possessions, inclusive of two aircrafts and one high end vehicle, will now be forfeited.

It has been over three years since Lall, who flew to Guyana frequently and even had a private hanger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri (CJIA), was slapped with the money laundering and drug trafficking charges. He had previously pleaded guilty to bulk cash smuggling and was sentenced in 2016 by US District Judge Jay A. Garcia-Gregory to one year in prison and his private jet and over half a million US dollars seized from him were forfeited to the US government…..