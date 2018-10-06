Colombian gets three months for illegal entry

A Colombian national was yesterday sentenced to three months in prison and ordered deported back to his home country.

It was alleged that Aziel Sanchez on September 30th, at Lethem, entered Guyana by crossing a land frontier and did not present himself to an immigration officer. Sanchez pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him in Georgetown. The man then told the court through an interpreter that he was a destitute in Brazil and Colombia and that he suffers from colon cancer.

He also told the court that he was staying in the bushes in Guyana.

Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore sentenced the man to three months in prison and ordered that he be deported after serving his time.