Convict implicates warder after drug find at Timehri jail

A prison officer is now in custody after he was implicated by an inmate in the smuggling of marijuana into the Timehri Prison.

A total of 584 grammes of suspected cannabis, equivalent to just over a pound, was handed over to the police by the officer-in-charge of the prison on Wednesday.

The cannabis, which was packed in a quantity of zip-lock bags and two plastic bottles, was alleged to have been found in the possession of a 42-year-old orderly.

The convict, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for the offence of buggery and rape, was reportedly observed in the prison compound with the cannabis and upon being questioned indicated that he received it from the prison officer…..