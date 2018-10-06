Guyana News

Drugs imports must be registered, labelling in English

-Food and Drug Dep’t

By Staff Writer

All pharmaceutical drugs imported into Guyana must be registered with the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) and all labelling must be in English and outfitted with the relevant information.

The Department emphasised the requirement yesterday in an advisory directed to drug importers and the public.

Drug importers are being advised that all drugs imported into Guyana must be registered with the Department in compliance with a New Drug Registration requirement, Food and Drug Act Chap 34:03- Regulations 1977, Regulation 78, the advisory said…..

