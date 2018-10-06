GECOM adhering to laws at every step

As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues the preparations for the upcoming Local Government Elections, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield yesterday maintained that it was sticking to the letter of the law at every step.

“We adhere every step of the way to the letter of the law,” Lowenfield told a news conference at the GECOM headquarters at Kingston, where he gave an update on preparations for the polls. Lowenfield also sought to address recent issues of contention, including the challenge to the activation of eight new Local Authority Areas (LAAs) and the adjustment to 15 LAAs by the opposition-nominated GECOM commissioner Bibi Shadick as well as the process for the withdrawal of both candidates and nominators.

On the former, he said the process was done within the framework of the law.

According to Article 38 of the Local Authorities Act, he said, the commission by order may subdivide one or more electoral divisions to form constituencies for the purpose of elections…..