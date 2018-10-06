GECOM Chairman complains of attempts to derail local gov’t polls

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Justice (ret’d) James Patterson yesterday disclosed that attempts are being made by both internal and external sources to derail the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), while accusing politicians of stoking racial division.

“I find that very troubling—when there seems to be quislings and fifth columnists in the camp,” Patterson told a press conference at the GECOM headquarters, in Kingston, Georgetown.

“It seems, too, that integrity has been out in a blind trust. It seems to be that our politicians have retreated into ethno-political camps. That has got to stop if this country is to move forward,” he further said…..