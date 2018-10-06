Late payment of salaries plague City Hall

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the operations of City Hall yesterday heard that over the years respective Town Clerks have had to prioritise either paying workers, or implementing community development projects.

Current president of the Guyana Local Government Officers’ Union (GLGOU) and Former Chief Health Education Officer of the City, Wendy DeCunha testified to the commission that Town Clerk Royston King has indicated outright that he prioritises community projects over paying salaries.

“In November, 2017, we took industrial action against the administration for late payment of salaries, among other things, [and] a meeting was held with the administration on November 15th during which the words of the Town Clerk were, ‘yes I know I have to pay the workers but I also have to look after the community and do community projects; one has to make way for the other’,” DeCunha told the CoI…..