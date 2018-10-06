Guyana News

Linden miner died of multiple injuries

Mining pit cave-in…

By Staff Writer
Lennox Douglas

An autopsy performed on the remains of Lennox Douglas, the miner who died earlier this week after the pit he was working in caved-in at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro showed that he died as a result of multiple injuries.

This was confirmed by the Police Divisional Commander, Kevin Adonis, who told Stabroek News that the autopsy was conducted yesterday.

Stabroek News had reported that the incident occurred at around 6pm on Monday while Douglas, 33, a resident of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden and two other men were working in the mining pit. A source had informed this newspaper that the surviving miners reported to the police that they were all in the mining pit, operating a four inch dredge, when a portion of the wall collapsed and struck Douglas to his head…..

