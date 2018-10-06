No bail for beaten Triumph robbery accused

A Triumph man, who was battered and bruised, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday on a charge of possession of a gun, ammunition and armed robbery.

It is alleged that on October 1st, 2018, in East La Penitence, Georgetown, Treon Douglas, armed with a gun, robbed David Foster of a gold chain, valued $140,000. He was also charged with possession of a .32 revolver as well as the 12 matching rounds of ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The 25-year-old, who was crying out for pain, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones had objections to bail being granted based on the seriousness of the offence.

Douglas told the court that he was beaten by the police and that he wanted to go to the hospital for help because of the pain he was enduring.

Magistrate Latchman subsequently ordered that he receive medical attention but remanded him to prison. The matters are to be called again on November 2nd.