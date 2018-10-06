Prison officer charged with taking ganja, cigarettes into NA prison

A New Amsterdam Prison Officer is now a member of the inmate population after being remanded to prison yesterday on a charge of possession of narcotics for trafficking and introducing a prohibited item into the prison.

Gladwin King, 39, a prison officer, of Lot 331 Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

The first charge against King stated that on October 3rd, at the New Amsterdam Prison, he had 1,032 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. The second charge stated that on the same date at the New Amsterdam Prison, King introduced a prohibited article, that is, 19 packs of Pall Mall cigarettes…..