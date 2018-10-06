Sobers ‘confident’ GNBA will recover millions owed by broadcasters

A number of broadcasters remain indebted to the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), with one owing approximately $20 million, according to Board Chairman Leslie Sobers, who is confident that all the outstanding monies will be recouped.

“We are going to settle them [the matters] bit by bit,” he said during an interview with Stabroek News. While Sobers could not remember the exact sum owed, he said one broadcaster alone owed about $20 million.

Earlier this year, GNBA published an ad in which it had asked 12 broadcasters, including the state-owned National Communications Network (NCN), to make urgent contact because they failed to stick to the agreement on how they will pay over $100 million owed for broadcast rights…..