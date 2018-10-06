Guyana News

Sobers ‘confident’ GNBA will recover millions owed by broadcasters

By Staff Writer
Leslie Sobers

A number of broadcasters remain indebted to the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), with one owing approximately $20 million, according to Board Chairman Leslie Sobers, who is confident that all the outstanding monies will be recouped.

“We are going to settle them [the matters] bit by bit,” he said during an interview with Stabroek News. While Sobers could not remember the exact sum owed, he said one broadcaster alone owed about $20 million.

Earlier this year, GNBA published an ad in which it had asked 12 broadcasters, including the state-owned National Communications Network (NCN), to make urgent contact because they failed to stick to the agreement on how they will pay over $100 million owed for broadcast rights…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Drugs imports must be registered, labelling in English

Drugs imports must be registered, labelling in English

AFC hosting LGE candidates’ conference

AFC hosting LGE candidates’ conference

No bail for beaten Triumph robbery accused

Comments

Trending