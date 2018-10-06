Trio remanded on cocaine trafficking charge after Rupert Craig Highway bust

Three men, who were allegedly busted during a drug deal on Wednesday by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), were yesterday remanded to prison on a joint charge of possession of cocaine for trafficking.

It is alleged that Aundre Singh, Clifford Gouveia and Oneal Charan on October 3rd at Rupert Craig Highway had in their possession 5.582 kilogrammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

All of the accused denied the allegation…..