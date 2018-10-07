Albion tillage workers asking for sustained payments despite less work

While saying that it is seeking to resolve its ongoing dispute with Mechanical Tillage Operators at the Albion Estate, in Berbice, the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo) yesterday explained that its decision to reduce payment for the filling of drains was based on the decrease in the scale of the work.

The workers attached to the mechanical tillage gang at the estate went on strike last week over the delay by the corporation in addressing their concerns about the reduced payments.

The workers told Stabroek News that the estate’s management reduced the rates of pay for filling of a four-foot drain from $225 a rod to $56 per rod during the first crop. They said the reduction to 25% of what they originally received is too low…..