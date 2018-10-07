Guyana News

Biker found with TEC-9 pistol

By Staff Writer
The motorcycle which was intercepted by the police.

A 24-year-old resident of Sisters Village, on the West Bank of Demerara, was arrested on Friday evening after the police intercepted him at Cummings Lodge Public Road and a search led to the discovery of an unlicensed pistol.

Police said that around 8 pm on Friday, ranks on a mobile patrol intercepted the motorcyclist, whose bike had no registration plates, along the Cummings Lodge Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara.

A search was conducted on a bag the rider had in his possession and an unlicensed semi-automatic Intratec DC-9 pistol was found. The rider was arrested and the motorcycle was lodged. Charges are expected shortly.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

New EPA chief aims to clean up rivers

GECOM budget proposal seeks funding for new house-to-house voter registration

Working groups proposed to lead police reform

Comments

Trending