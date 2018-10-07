Biker found with TEC-9 pistol

A 24-year-old resident of Sisters Village, on the West Bank of Demerara, was arrested on Friday evening after the police intercepted him at Cummings Lodge Public Road and a search led to the discovery of an unlicensed pistol.

Police said that around 8 pm on Friday, ranks on a mobile patrol intercepted the motorcyclist, whose bike had no registration plates, along the Cummings Lodge Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara.

A search was conducted on a bag the rider had in his possession and an unlicensed semi-automatic Intratec DC-9 pistol was found. The rider was arrested and the motorcycle was lodged. Charges are expected shortly.