CH&PA cites Guyana Tractor owner for unauthorised construction at R’veldt

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) said it served notice on Shamnarine Narine, of Guyana Tractor and Equipment Company, about the unauthorised construction at Plot ‘HN’ Industrial Reserve, Plantation Ruimveldt on Friday.

A press release from the CH&PA said Narine was ordered to cease all activities (Development/Construction work) with immediate effect under the Town and Country Planning Act. The notice was signed for and received by an excavator operator who is in the employ of Narine.

The CH&PA said Narine submitted an application to the CH&PA for full approval of Planning Permission on April 30th, 2018, to erect a two-storey building for commercial use as a convenience store on the ground floor and offices on the first floor and to install four fuel pumps and three underground tanks for kerosene, gasoline and diesoline for use as a Gas Station…..