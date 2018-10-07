Guyana News

GECOM budget proposal seeks funding for new house-to-house voter registration

-Jagdeo warns of potential to delay polls

By Staff Writer
Keith Lowenfield

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has presented a request to the Ministry of Finance for funding of a national house-to-house registration exercise for a new voters’ list as part of its preparation for the 2020 general elections.

“The commission, in our budget preparation and presentation – we have factored in the possibility of house-to-house registration,” Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield told a press conference on Friday.

Lowenfield explained that GECOM gave approval for the Secretariat budgeting to provide for the conduct of a house-to-house registration exercise next year. Asked about the cost, Lowenfield said it was not for him to make that disclosure but indicated that it was substantial…..

