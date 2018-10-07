GNBA cites broadcasters for ‘tasteless,’ ‘indecent’ programming

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has taken note of a number of “tasteless” programmes on the airwaves that offer no educational content to the listening and viewing public, according to the Chairman of the entity’s Board, Leslie Sobers, who is stressing the need for local broadcasters to raise their standards.

“Some of the programmes are a whole lot of small talk, low talk, a whole lot of giggling on the airwaves [and] two announcers carrying on a chat with reckless disregard to the fact that there is a listening public and some of the things they are saying might be insensitive, some of them give information that is incorrect [and] some…talk a whole lot of nonsense,” Sobers said during an interview last Thursday.

While he did not name the programmes or broadcasters, he informed that the indiscretions were prevalent on television and radio.

Recently, the GNBA’s Special Investigative Committee (SIC) conducted hearings with six errant broadcasters found to be in breach of the Broadcasting Act of 2011 and the Authority’s published Guidelines for Broadcasters…..