[Video] Health Ministry starts campaign against alcohol abuse

-after nine liquor-related deaths recorded in September

By Staff Writer
Khemraj Ramjattan

A Ministry of Public Health campaign is now underway to curb the abuse of alcohol, which was linked to at least nine deaths in September.

Four of those deaths occurred within a four-day period, which renewed calls for urgent interventions.

The Ministry of Public Health has since started a campaign to educate the public about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption.

In a 49-second video message posted on its Facebook page, the Ministry’s Chronic Disease Unit is advising persons to drink responsibly and not to become a “statistic.” It notes the many health issues and behavioural changes associated with alcohol consumption and also highlights its link to social issues, such as domestic violence, as well as road fatalities…..

