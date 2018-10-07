Joint World Bank Mission in visit

The Ministry of Finance is currently hosting a Joint World Bank Mission comprising the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Financial Corporation (IFC) – the private sector arm of the Bank.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said the visit, which runs from October 1st to October 9th, is for the initiation of discussions on the second tranche of the Programmatic Fiscal and Financial Stability Development Credit (DPC) and to continue engagements with government officials and the wider stakeholder community on the preparation of a Systematic Country Diagnostic assessment for Guyana. “The first tranche was successfully negotiated earlier this year and disbursed to Guyana, [and] the Second DPC will be negotiated and disbursed in 2019,” it explained…..