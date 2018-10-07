MovieTowne seeking Guyanese talent for opening, weekly gigs

As MovieTowne Guyana mall at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara nears completion, local entertainers are being scouted to perform at the opening.

This is according to Events and Entertainment Manager of Multicinemas Incorporated Heathcliff West, who says that talent from Guyana will also be featured weekly at the venue.

“We want to showcase the best of Guyana to the world. Of course, we will be surprising our patrons with some regional and international artistes on occasions, but our full commitment is to Guyana and the development and flattering exposure of its people,” West is quoted as saying in a media release issued by the company.

He noted that MovieTowne’s Fiesta Plaza in Trinidad and Tobago has been responsible for securing international markets for several of the performers there.

“It has been incredible. Only recently, we had one group being afforded the opportunity to tour Japan. They only recently returned…that is the kind of impact that MovieTowne is hoping to have in Guyana,” West was quoted as saying.

It is against this background that a call has been issued via social media for persons to submit biographies and videos of their performances so that a database can be created to ensure that a wide variety of talent goes on full display when MovieTowne opens.

“So far, we have had a couple of submissions, and I’m very pleased by what we have seen so far. We know that Guyana has a tremendous amount of talent, so we are excited to be able to show this to the world,” West further said.

The release noted that ever since its establishment in 2002, MovieTowne has transformed the economy of the Twin Island Republic. It has also boosted the Creative Arts Industry, while providing several hundred employment opportunities for Trinidadians. It anticipates that it will do the same here.

The release said Guyanese are invited to be part of this journey, by participating fully in the entertainment aspect. Interested persons can send their submissions to West via email at fiestaplaza@movietowne.com or via the MovieTowne Guyana Facebook page.