New EPA chief aims to clean up rivers

By Staff Writer
Dr Vincent Adams (DPI Photo)

Dealing with the pollution and degradation of hinterland rivers and waterways caused mainly by mining is a top priority for newly-appointed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Dr Vincent Adams.

“Our mission is to make sure we have the cleanest water and air—minimum contamination—as ever. The hinterland’s river pollution needs urgent addressing and we will put all of our resources at work,” Adams told Sunday Stabroek in an interview last week.

Noting that he has only been on the job for a few days, having taken up his appointment last Monday, he said he had not yet had the opportunity to meet with staff, or to tell them of his plans for the agency…..

