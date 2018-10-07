PPP still contesting eight Wakenaam constituencies

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Friday clarified that it has only withdrawn participation from one of the nine constituencies in the Wakenaam Local Authority Area (LAA) for the upcoming November 12th Local Government Elections.

The party issued the clarification after General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo indicated that candidates in the Wakenaam LAA had been withdrawn due to discrepancies on a list of backers in one of the constituencies.

In a statement, the PPP noted that at a press conference on September 24th, 2018, the issue of discrepancies on one of the party’s list of backers was raised and Jagdeo acknowledged that the issue had attracted his attention and that an investigation was underway…..