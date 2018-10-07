Two held after Joint Services find shotgun, ammo on boat

Two men are currently in police custody after a search by the Joint Services uncovered an unlicensed shotgun and 67 matching rounds hidden aboard their boat at the mouth of the Pomeroon River.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the discovery was made around 3.15 pm on Friday, when the Joint Services, comprising ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and the Coast Guard, carried out a stop and search operation at the floating base located at the mouth of the Pomeroon River.

The team, which was being commanded by an Assistant Superintendent of the GPF at the time, searched a cargo vessel, where it found an unlicensed 12-gauge shotgun and 67 matching cartridges concealed in the bow.

As a result, the 28-year-old captain and the 32-year-old bowman, both of Jacklow, Pomeroon, were arrested, pending charges. The bowman reportedly admitted ownership for the gun and ammunition.