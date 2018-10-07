Working groups proposed to lead police reform

After identifying poor forward planning and inadequate resources as major shortfalls in the Guyana Police Force, the UK-funded Security Sector Reform plan has proposed the creation of seven working groups to deal with specific aspects of much-needed reform.

It is envisaged that these working groups will collaborate closely with the force’s Strategic Planning Unit (SPU) to identify, construct and initiate action plans, while a Department for Security Sector Reform will be responsible for the implementation of all reform activities, the plan, which was seen by the Sunday Stabroek, states.

The plan was handed over to President David Granger in January by British security advisor Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe but has not yet been made public. Granger had told this newspaper that a copy of the plan would be sent to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, following which it would be laid in the National Assembly.

“During the month of October, after the recess, it will be made available to the National Assembly,” Granger said a month ago. The National Assembly comes out of recess on Thursday. Once tabled, the document becomes public…..