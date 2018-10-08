Bandits dressed as cops rob Yarrowkabra sand operation

A security guard at a Yarrowkabra, Linden/Soesdyke highway sand pit was beaten by two armed bandits who posed as policemen during a robbery on Friday night.

The incident at the Jason Baskarran sand pit saw the bandits carting off two 12-volt excavator batteries and a hydraulic pump, all worth $6.1M.

The security guard, Harold Peters, 68, told police that at around 10:30pm on Friday, he heard a banging on the wooden flat he stays in at the sand pit, and the persons demanded that he come out. Before he could have responded, police said, Peters related that he heard the excavator starting up, and not long after, one of the bandits slammed the bucket attached to the excavator into his dwelling place…..