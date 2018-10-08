Bom Fim man found murdered in Lethem

Police in Lethem are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old Bom Fim, Roraima, Brazil resident, whose lifeless body was discovered on the Takutu bridge trail yesterday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Morgan Gonsalves, a shopkeeper. He was born in Guyana but subsequently moved to Brazil to live. Stabroek News was told that Gonsalves’ body was discovered by immigration officers in the area, and later identified by his brother, Ronson Gonsalves, who went searching for him after he did not return home on Saturday night…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments